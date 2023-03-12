Top Recommended Stories

Delhi Police Praises Virat Kohli With ‘AUS-SOME’ Tweet After Ex-India Skipper’s 28th Test Hundred

Virat Kohli scored his 28th Test century but also brought up his 75th international ton on Sunday.

Updated: March 12, 2023 6:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli plays a shot on Day 4 of the fourth Test against Australia. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

IND vs AUS: Sunday belonged to Virat Kohli as the former India skipper ended his century drought in Test cricket against Australia on Day 4 of the fourth game at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli not only scored his 28th Test hundred but also brought up his 75th international ton earning praise from every quarters of the game. Riding on Kohli’s 186, India posted 571 in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 480.

At stumps on the fourth day, Australia were three for no loss in their second essay with Matthew Kuhnemann (0 batting) and Travis Head (3 batting) seeing through their six overs in the final session. Australia are behind by 88 runs.

However, what caught attention after the day’s play was a tweet from Delhi Police praising Kohli in a funny way.

“Dear @GujaratPolice, Don’t book our Delhi boy #ViratKohli for voluntarily causing hurt to the guests. AUS-SOME, game @imVkohli!,” tweeted Delhi Police.

Kohli’s hundred on Sunday came after 41 innings – his most between two Test 100s. With his knock, Kohli also became India’s highest run-getter in WTC.

Kohli now has got 1803 runs in 31 matches. England’s Joe Root leads the table with 3575 runs.

Published Date: March 12, 2023 5:50 PM IST

Updated Date: March 12, 2023 6:16 PM IST

