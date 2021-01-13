IND VS AUS 4th Test, Brisbane, Australia: India’s Predicted XI

Team India has been hit hard by the unexpected injuries to pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and opener, Mayank Agarwal, according to reports in the media. Bumrah has been sidelined due to an abdominal strain, with Mayank sustaining an injury during a net session. With all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja and batsman Hanuma Vihari out of action – change is the need of the hour and it could be in bulk. Bearing this in mind, let’s take a look at the probable lineup of the Indian cricket team for the series decider against Australia in Brisbane: Also Read - India vs Australia 2021: IPL 13 to be Blamed for Injury Woes? Justin Langer Suggests so

1) Players expected to retain their positions in the lineup: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are expected to retain their spots at the top of the order, having delivered quality performances in the third Test of the series in Sydney. Rohit and Shubman scored half-centuries, providing solidity at the top of the order. Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane will be expected to follow. Pujara has been in form having scored consecutive half-centuries, while Rahane hit a century in the second Test. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: India Fast Bowler '50 Per Cent Fit' But Team Management Unwilling to Take Risk

Swashbuckling Rishabh Pant is expected to be fit in time for the Brisbane clash, following an aggressive 97 where he battled through injury to help India make a soaring comeback. Also Read - Australia vs India 2021: Steve Smith Accused of 'Plain Cheating' by England Legend

Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammed Siraj are the men to watch out for in the bowling department, with Ashwin the man of the hour following his all-round performances.

2) New Additions: Wriddhiman Saha can be expected to be included in place of Vihari, considering his experience, solidity and class. And if that happens, Pant retains his spot in the side as a pure batsman, while Saha – who is the better keeper – would wear the gloves.

Washington Sundar – who is expected to make a debut – will provide a quality option as an all-rounder, in the absence of Jadeja with his tidy off-spin and ability to hold his own with the bat. Shardul Thakur – who will be an effective option as a replacement for Bumrah – could edge T. Natarajan to the playing XI. Thakur can make the ball move off the seam and can wield the willow.

With the series locked at 1-1, the fourth and final Test at the Gabba is expected to be a humdinger.

Probable Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (VC), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur.