IND Vs AUS, 4th Test: Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Bold Prediction On India’s WTC Final Qualification Chances

India are leading the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 and need a win in the ongoing fourth Test to qualify for WTC final.

India players celebrate the fall of an Australian wicket in fourth Test. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is confident of India qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final as Sri Lanka aren’t capable of upsetting New Zealand in the Test series that started on Thursday.

Australia have already qualified for the WTC final after winning third Test match against India in Indore. India, who have won the first two Tests in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, need to win the fourth match in Ahmedabad to book their final place.

“It’s a great setting when people are there, every seat was taken. World Test Championship takes for India, on the verge of getting there. I think India will get there. I don’t think Sri Lanka are capable of upsetting New Zealand,” Manjrekar was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

India can still qualify for the WTC final with a draw in the fourth Test against Australia provided Sri Lanka fail to whitewash New Zealand in their two-match series. In case Rohit Sharma’s men lose in the fourth Test, India will ease through only if New Zealand avoid a 2-0 series sweep.

If India manage to enter the WTC final, they will be the first team to qualify for the summit clash consecutively. India lost to New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final. Meanwhile, Australia finished at 255/4 in 90 overs on Day 1 of the fourth Test.

As far as the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka first Test is concerned, the visitors are 305/6 at Day 1 stumps at Hagley Oval. Kusal Mendis played a gritty knock of 87 off 83 balls.

