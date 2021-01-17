Well, he is a bowler and hence you do not expect Shardul Thakur to hit a six – that too, to get off the mark. If that was not enough, it was his first scoring shot in Test cricket. Thakur hit a six off Pat Cummins to get off the mark on day three during the fourth and final Test at Gabba, Brisbane on Sunday. Also Read - Live Cricket Score Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 3 Today's Match Live Updates Gabba, Brisbane: Thakur Joins Sundar After Pant Departs, 200 up For India

With the six, Thakur became the second Indian player whose first scoring shot in Test cricket is a six. The first Indian to hit a six as their first scoring shot in Test cricket is wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Interestingly, Thakur came into bat at the departure of Pant. Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 3: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Starting Time

The six off the No 1 bowler in Tests has got fans reacting: Also Read - Mayank Agarwal Hits Nathan Lyon For a 102-Metre Long Six at Gabba, Brisbane During Day 3 | WATCH VIDEO

But Pat Cummins in the No 1 ranked bowler! #AUSvsIND Shardul Thakur – pic.twitter.com/LKx7CeecTS — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) January 17, 2021

Shardul Thakur hit Cummins out of the attack. No batsman reached this level in Test Cricket — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) January 17, 2021

shardul thakur after hitting cummins for two classic boundaries #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/h88oHR0gwx — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 17, 2021

Shardul Thakur starts his Test cricket with a six against World Number 1 Test bowler Pat Cummins. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 17, 2021

Thakur is no muck with the bat, he can bowl well and wield his willow effectively. He has six fifties to his name in first-class cricket.

With India in a spot of bother, Thakur would be expected to get among the runs and help cut down the trail.

At the time of filing the copy, he was batting with Washington Sundar – who is playing his debut Test. India still trails by 154 runs and with two days to go, there is plenty of time for a result.