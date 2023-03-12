Home

Virat Kohli Ends Drought in Ahmedabad, Hits His 28th Test Century

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test, Day 4: Patience was the hallmark of Virat Kohli's 28th Test century on Sunday during the final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad: Patience was the hallmark of Virat Kohli’s 28th Test century on Sunday during the final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad. Curbing his natural instincts of playing strokes, Kohli adopted a defensive approach which worked for him as he notched up his 75th international ton. Kohli took 241 balls to bring up his ton. His century was laced with five boundaries. With the century, Kohli brought an end to his century drought in Test cricket. The 34-year-old hit his last Test century against Bangladesh in 2019 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kohli walked out to bat when Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed on Saturday. Even before the decision against Pujara was out, there were chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli.’ The former India captain joined young Shubman Gill, who was well-set. The two notched up a 58-run stand before Gill perished for a well-made 128. Once he perished, to everyone’s surprise, it was Ravindra Jadeja who walked into bat. Jadeja and Kohli then saw India off to stumps on Day three with the former India captain unbeaten on 59*.

While Kohli looked unflustered, batting in zen mode – Jadeja played a shocking shot to perish for 28.

At the time of filing the copy, Bharat was gone for 44. Lyon got the better of the wicketkeeper. India is in control of the game at 400 for five. Kohli looks focused and good to carry on now that the monkey is off his back.

With time still left in the Test and a WTC final spot at stake there is all to play for here.

