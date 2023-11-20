Home

‘A Billion Dreams Shattered’, Reacts Pakistan Media After India Surrender To Australia In ODI World Cup 2023 Final

India were completely blown away by Travis Head who single-handedly took Australia home with a match-winning 137 in the final.

Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma wear a dejected look after India's ODI World Cup 2023 final loss. (Image: ICC)

Ahmedabad: ‘A billion dreams shattered’, reacted Pakistan’s Geo.Tv after India lost to Australia by six wickets in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium. India came into the final on the back of 10 consecutive wins but faltered when it mattered the most. It was India’s second ICC final loss in 2023 after Rohit Sharma’s men had lost the World Test Championship final in June at the Oval against Australia.

Both India and Pakistan media keep a close eye on each other, especially because of the cricketing rivalry between the two countries. Similarly, there was great interest on the Pakistan team in this World Cup who travelled to their neighbouring country after seven long years. It is to be noted that India and Pakistan do not share a great bond due to political reasons.

Despite their indifferences, India provided great hospitality to the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team during their stay in India, a fact that was praised by the cricketers themselves. However, the Men in Green exited in the league stages with five losses and four wins.

However, a lot of Pakistan media chose to not carry India’s defeat extensively considering their team have already exited the competition. ‘Dil toot gaya…’, read a part of Geo.Tv’s another headline. Starting the tournament as title contenders, India played like they were the one. Starting from the first game, India dominated in all the departments throughout the competition with Virat Kohli (765 runs) and Mohammed Shami (24 wickets) hogging most of the limelight.

KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, also put up match-winning performances during the tournament to put a belief on people’s minds that India are lifting the cup. In the final, India ended up with a below-par 240 after being asked to bat first despite contributions from Rohit (47 off 31 balls), Kohli (54 off 63) and Rahul (66 off 107).

Just like his performance in the WTC final against India in June, Travis Head made a match-winning 137 off 120 balls as Australia chased down the target in 43 overs. Indian hopes were raised when Australia lost three wickets for 47 but a 192-run partnership between Head and Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out) shut the door on the opposition.

With this loss, India’s ICC title drought continued. The last time India won an ICC trophy was the Champions Trophy in 2013. “Head breaks India hearts as Australia win 6th World Cup title,” read The Dawn’s headline. “Australia bag Cricket World Cup title for sixth time,” wrote PTV. “Aussies Roar to Victory,” read Bol News’ headline.

India’s defeats in the ICC events over the past decade include the loss in 2014 World T20 final, 2016 World T20 semifinal, 2017 Champions Trophy final, 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal, 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal and back-to-back runners-up finish in the 2021 and 2023 World Test Championship cycle.

