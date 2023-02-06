Home

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has taken a huge dig at Cricket Australia after the 45-year old gave a befitting reply to the Aussies’ 36-All Out throwback video.

The last time India played the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was back in 2020-21 and in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test, the visitors India were bundled out for just 36 and succumbed to a humiliating defeat. But against all odds and pretty much without regular players, India did the unthinkable and won the series 2-1 in dramatic fashion.

So when cricket.com.au shared the throwback video of the match, the cricketer turned commentator and expert replied in the best possible way.

“And the series score-line #JustAsking?”, he wrote.

India are the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the last three series against Australia in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-21. Australia, on the other hand, are aiming to win a Test series in India after having done so last time in 2004. India has been the most successful team with 10 titles.

After playing the first Test at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, India and Australia will play the next three Tests in New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamshala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

