Mohali: Amid much criticism over Virat Kohli's form, the ex-India skipper silenced critics with a century in the Asia Cup. Now, he looks in good touch ahead of the three-match T20I series versus Australia. Ahead of the T20I opener versus Australia in Mohali on Tuesday, Aaron Finch hailed Kohli and said that 71 international centuries is 'ridiculous'. He also called Kohli 'brave' and reckoned he cannot be written off.

"You'd be a very very brave man to write off Virat at any stage. He has shown for 15 years now, that he is one of the greatest players of all time. Particularly in T20 cricket, he is someone who has developed his game and grown his game over for such a long period. You are always trying to prepare to the best of your ability when you are coming up against Virat," said Finch during a press conference in Mohali on Monday.

"He is superb… 71 international hundreds, that is just ridiculous, isn't it," Finch added while speaking about Kohli's recent hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, Former Australian coach John Buchanan hailed Kohli recently for sticking to his aggressive mindset despite all the criticism.

“Outstanding batsmen like Kohli do not need too much to regain their confidence and belief in their ability to score runs. I would suggest that one of the reasons why Kohli made the hundred was that he was in little doubt that he could and would score runs,” Buchanan said from Lucknow after a Legends League Cricket game on Sunday.