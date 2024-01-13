Home

AFC Asian Cup: Sunil Chhetri’s India Get Nicolas Anelka, Diego Forlan Boost Ahead Of Australia Clash

India have been clubbed with Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B of the AFC Asian Cup 2024.

India head coach Igor Stimac (L) and Sahal Abdul Samad speak to media ahead of Australia clash in AFC Asian Cup. (Image: AIFF)

New Delhi: Wishes poured in from around the world as the likes of Nicolas Anelka, Diego Forlan and Peter Reid motivated the Indian football team with their inspiring words ahead of Blue Tigers’ opening AFC Asian Cup 2024 encounter against Australia in Group B. Eliminated in the group stage in their last two appearances in 2011 and 2019, India face an uphill task this time also, as they have been clubbed with Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B. The match starts at 5 PM IST on Saturday.

Former Uruguayan international Forlan, who plied his trade with Mumbai City FC in the 2016 edition of Indian Super League, made a special mention for captain Sunil Chhetri in a video posted by the Indian football team’s social media handle.

“I just want to wish the Indian national team as they are playing the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. To the coach Igor (Stimac) and the players Apuia, Akash (Mishra), Nikhil (Poojary), Rahul (Bheke) and my friend and captain Sunil Chhetri, all the best and take care,” said Forlan, who have played for Manchester United, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid among big names.

Former France international, Anelka, who had also played Mumbai City in the inaugural edition in 2014, said he will be watching the game closely. “Wishing all the very best to the Indian men’s senior football team for this AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

“All the best to coach Igor, Nunga, Liston and others. Do the job guys, I will be watching you. See you soon and be strong,” added the former EPL stalwart. Anelka had played for Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in English Premier League. He had also played for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in La Liga and Ligue 1 respectively.

Wishes pouring in from legends across the world Thank you Diego Forlán , Nicolas Anelka and Peter Reid for your kind words #AsianCup2023 #BlueTigers #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/LLe5TIdbXM — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 13, 2024

Reid, who was a player-manager at Manchester City in 1993, wished all the luck for the boys. “Best wishes to the Indian men’s senior football team who are competing in the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. Good luck to you. (Naoren) Mahesh, Amrinder (Singh). I know all the lads. Go and enjoy, all the very best and lots of love,” said Reid, who had served England U-21 and Thailand as a head coach.

Meanwhile, India will enter the contest as clear underdogs against Australia who are way higher than the Blue Tigers in terms of FIFA Ranking. Statistically, the two countries have played eight matches against each other with Australia having won four times and India thrice, with one game ending in a draw. All of India’s wins have, however, come before 1957.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockouts, along with four best third-placed sides from across six groups. Notably, it will be Sunil Chhetri’s third AFC Asian Cup, after his 2011 and 2019 campaigns, having scored four goals in six matches, the most by an Indian.

