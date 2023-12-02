Home

IND vs AUS: Ashish Nehra Backs Ruturaj Gaikwad As A Three Format Player For India

In the ongoing five-match T20I series, the 26-year-old Gaikwad is the highest run-getter with 213 runs in four innings and a stunning average of 71.

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 123 in Guwahati in the third T20I match against Australia. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has called right-handed Ruturaj Gaikwad an all-format player. The opener got India off to a good start, after which Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma helped the Suryakumar Yadav-led side post a challenging total of 174 runs in the first innings of the fourth T20I match against Australia in Raipur on Friday.

In the fourth T20I match at Raipur, the Indian opener smashed 32 runs off 28 balls with the help of three fours and one six during his stay at the crease. Later on, Rinku Singh’s quick-fire knock of 46 runs in just 29 balls and Jitesh Sharma’s blistering innings off 35 runs in 19 balls helped India post 174/9 runs.

In the second innings, Australia was restricted to 154/7 in 20 overs as India took the lead of 3-1 in the ongoing five-match series. In the ongoing five-match T20I series, the 26-year-old Gaikwad is the highest run-getter with 213 runs in four innings and a stunning average of 71.

The moment #TeamIndia recorded their third win of the series 👌 Celebrations and smiles all around in Raipur 😃#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/BxRiBbSzCz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 1, 2023

In a conversation with Jio Cinema, Former Indian pacer Nehra expressed his thoughts that the Indian opener brings solidity in the T20I format. “Everybody knows what kind of a player he is (Ruturaj Gaikwad). When you talk about Yashasvi Jaiswal, his game is completely different compared to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s. You need solidity in the T20 format as well and that’s what Gaikwad brings to the table,” said Nehra.

Nehra also went on to say that the Chennai Super Kings(CSK) opener Gaikwad is a three-format player. The former Indian pacer said that it was a great knock where the right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 123 in Guwahati in the third T20I match against Australia.

“There’s no doubt that Ruturaj Gaikwad is a three-format player for India. The kind of elegance that Ruturaj Gaikwad shows is unbelievable, amazing and it was a great, great, great knock,” Nehra added.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will play the fifth and final match against Matthew Wade-led Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3.

