IND Vs AUS: Asian Games Champion Ruturaj Gaikwad Frontrunner To Lead India For 5-Match T20I Series

India's T20I series against Australia starts on November 23, four days after the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 ends.

Ruturaj Gaikwad led India to Asian Games 2023 men's cricket gold medal.

New Delhi: Asian Games gold medallist captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to be named as the captain of the Indian team for the T20 series against Australia, the squad of which is expected to be announced on Wednesday. It also happens to be the same day when India play New Zealand in the all-important ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Australia will play five T20Is against India starting from November 23 till December 3.

With a majority of Indian stars in the World Cup to go on a break, Hardik Pandya was tipped to be named captain for the Australia series. The India all-rounder, who was ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 midway due to a ligament tear, is reportedly being advised to rest for six to eight weeks, thus ruling him out of the Australia series as well.

In that case, Ruturaj remains the best possible option for India’s captaincy. Veteran Shikhar Dhawan is another leadership candidate but the BCCI seems to have made the Indian opener unavailable from their scheme of things.

Like in the Asian Games, National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman is likely to travel with the Indian team as head coach as senior team head coach Rahul Dravid, along with other backroom staff are also likely to get a break.

With most of the senior players out, the squad will look similar to the one that went to China for the Asian Games. It is to be noted that Dravid’s contract as India’s head coach ends after the World Cup and he will be back for the South Africa tour if the former India captain agrees to a contract extension.

