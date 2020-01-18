Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty impressed with KL Rahul‘s heroics at Rajkot on Saturday took to Instagram and reacted with a heart emoji on the cricketer’s post. Rahul scored 80 off 52 balls at No 5 during the must-win second ODI against Australia. Not just Athiya Shetty, fans were also impressed as they lauded the Karnataka cricketer.

This is not the first time the Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been seen reacting on each other’s social media posts. According to the grapevine, the two are close friends.

Not just Athiya Shetty, but Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is set to play former India captain Kapil Dev on the big screen in his upcoming film ’83’, wrote, “The Boss Blade”.

Not just with the bat, Rahul was also sharp behind the stumps with the gloves as he inflicted a stumping to bring an end to a 62-run stand partnership between Aaron Finch and Steve Smith. Finch had his leg on the line and had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.

View this post on Instagram We March On ⚔🇮🇳 See you in Bangalore💙 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Jan 17, 2020 at 9:01am PST

With the 36-run win at Rajkot, India levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start. Each day I’ve been thrown different roles and responsibilities and I’m enjoying it for now. Batting at 5, I wanted to give myself a few balls, you know what the wicket is doing and Virat said that it’s coming on nicely. A few came off the middle, and I was confident I could score, and everything else faded away. Glad I got some partnerships going and played my role to the best of my abilities,” said Rahul when he was awarded the Man of the match.