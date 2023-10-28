IND vs AUS: Australia Announce 15-Member Squad, Appoint Matthew Wade As Captain For Five-Match T20I Series Against India

Home

Cricket Australia have appointed Matthew Wade as the new T20I skipper for the five-match series against Team India in November.

New Delhi: Cricket Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Team India following the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The series will start on November 23 and the first T20I will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Matthew Wade has been appointed as the new T20I skipper of the squad which also includes names like David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head.

“The National Selection Panel (NSP) has named the following 15-player men’s squad for the Qantas T20 Tour of India in November/December. Australia plays five T20 Internationals against India following the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,” said Cricket Australia in a media release.

“Matthew Wade will captain the side for the series. David Warner and Steve Smith join the squad having missed the South African series. Ashton Agar was not considered due to injury.”

SQUAD! There’s more cricket to come in India next month, with Matthew Wade set to lead this talented bunch in five T20I’s against India #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Mqc8cLe5Ur — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 28, 2023

“Multi-format all-rounders Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh will return home following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup along with fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood to prepare for the Test summer, which starts in Perth eleven days after the final T20 match in India,” the release further stated.

Australia Squad for T20I series vs India: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

