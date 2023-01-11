Home

IND Vs AUS: Australia Name Uncapped Todd Murphy In 18-Member Squad For India Tests

Todd Murphy has taken 29 wickets so far in his seven first-class games. The India vs Australia Test series begins on February 9 with the first game in Nagpur.

Melbourne: Australia have named uncapped off-spinner Todd Murphy in their 18-member squad for the upcoming four-Test away series against India starting on February 9. Notably, Murphy has seven match first-class experience.

Australia, who last won a Test series against India on Indian soil in 2004, will play Test matches in Nagpur (February 9-13), New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).

Murphy will join fellow spinners Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Lyon for his maiden international tour which also includes Peter Handscomb and Matthew Renshaw as batting back-ups.

However, Mitchell Starc will miss the first Test against India owing to a finger injury but is likely to be fit for the rest of the series. In the domestic circuit, Murphy has taken 29 wickets in his seven first-class games so far. He has also played 14 List A and 8 T20 games

Handscomb last played a Test in 2019. Australia will also play three ODIs in India but the squad for the limited over series will be announced at a later date.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.