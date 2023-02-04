Home

Sports

IND Vs AUS: Australia Not Fretting Over Spin Options Against India, Says Skipper Pat Cummins

IND Vs AUS: Australia Not Fretting Over Spin Options Against India, Says Skipper Pat Cummins

Australia have come with Mitchell Swepson and finger spinner Ashton Agar to team up with veteran Nathan Lyon for the Test series against India.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins speaks during a press conference ahead of 1st Test against India. (Image: AP)

Bengaluru: Australia are not fretting over their spin combinations against and have enough options to support veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon against India in the upcoming Test series beginning in Nagpur on Thursday, stated captain Pat Cummins.

Alongside Lyon, Australia have come with Mitchell Swepson and finger spinner Ashton Agar. “We’ve got plenty of options here (with) finger spin, wrist spin, left arm (pace) when (Mitchell) Starcy comes back,” Cummins told reporters.

“We’ll obviously pick the bowlers that we think are going to take 20 wickets. But how we split that up, we’re not 100 per cent sure yet.”

Cummins said it they would decide about their attack once they reach Nagpur as it would be very conditions dependant. “I wouldn’t say it’s a given. Obviously it’s very conditions dependent. Particularly in the first test, once we get to Nagpur we will see that,” said the pacer.

The 29-year-old also pointed out that the availability of Agar in their last team and Swepson playing in the last two overseas tours have kept them in good stead. Besides the dedicated spinners, middle-order batter Travis Head also offers off-spin option for Australia.

“Travis Head also bowls really good offspin. We have to balance things. We have got a plenty of variety there to choose from. We have not locked in any bowling line-up so far,” said Cummins.

Meanwhile, Cummins also reminded everyone about the pace bowling attack they posses. “I think sometimes, talking about a couple of spinners, you forget how good a lot of our fast bowlers have been in all conditions.

“Even some of the SCG wickets, there haven’t been a lot in them for quick bowlers, but the quick bowlers have found a way,” he added.