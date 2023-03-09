Home

Sports

Australian Legend Mark Waugh Furious Over Pitch Dilemma in Ahmedabad Test, Says This is Not On

Australian Legend Mark Waugh Furious Over Pitch Dilemma in Ahmedabad Test, Says This is Not On

The 57-year old said that the groundsman and curators in Australia are told in advance months before the match and he compares the pitches in India one with those of the county cricket tracks in England.

Australian Legend Mark Waugh Furious Over Pitch Dilemma in Ahmedabad Test, Says This is Not On. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australian legend Mark Waugh was not impressed with the pitch dilemma for the Ahmedabad Test ahead of the final match as it is strange for the former cricketer that how someone doesn’t know about the pitch one is playing on.

“This is not on,” Waugh said on Fox Cricket. “I don’t know how you don’t know what pitch you’re playing on”, he added further.

You may like to read

The 57-year old said that the groundsman and curators in Australia are told in advance months before the match and he compares the pitches in India one with those of the county cricket tracks in England.

“In Australia, I think the groundsman and curators are told months in advance, so they set up the pitch for the camera, the side-screen, the spectators. But in India, it’s different”.

“It’s a bit like county cricket. You used to turn up to county grounds and there would be three pitches prepared depending on who turned up for the opposition side, then they would decide”, he told.

“I don’t know what’s going on here but I think something needs to be done about this”, he concluded.

Former Australia wicket-keeper batter Brad Haddin agreed with what Waugh said about the Indian pitches.

He said: “If you go back to the last Test match, just before the Test, Rohit Sharma said, ‘I would like the next wicket to be a green wicket, get us ready for the Test championship’.

“But Australia didn’t read that script, they won the Test match.”, Haddin told.

“I just think they prepared that wicket thinking Australia were going to lose that Test match, then all of a sudden panicked, and now they had to go back to a traditional Indian wicket,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.