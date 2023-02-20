Home

BCCI Gives Rohit Sharma Responsibility to Decide India’s Next Test Vice-Captain After KL Rahul – Report

Ind vs Aus: Captain Rohit Sharma has been given the responsibility to pick his deputy and that is likely to happen before the Indore Test.

KL Rahul is no longer Test vice-captain; Rohit Sharma to decide who will be his deputy

Delhi: Once the BCCI announced the squads for the last two Tests and ODIs versus Australia, the big surprise was KL Rahul’s removal as the vice-captain of the side. So will India play the third Test in Indore without a vice-captain? No, captain Rohit Sharma has been given the responsibility to pick his deputy and that is likely to happen before the Indore Test. As per a report in The Indian Express, it was on purpose that the vice-captain was not announced.

“It was decided not to name any vice-captain. Instead the power was given to Rohit Sharma. Who will lead the side in case he has to leave the field is Rohit Sharma’s call,” a source told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, India has retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time by beating Australia in the Delhi Test by six wickets. With the win, India also strengthens their chances of making the World Test Championship final. The third Test would be played in Indore.

India’s squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

India’s ODI squad vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, W Sundar, Y Chahal, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

