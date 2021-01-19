The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced a reward of INR 5 crore as team bonus for Team India after their emphatic 2-1 series win over Australia in Brisbane. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team and announced the bonus. Also Read - Rishabh Pant - One Of The Biggest Days of my Life | India Wicketkeeper After Man of The Match Show at Gabba, Brisbane

" Just a remarkable win…To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party..," Ganguly Tweeted.

Ganguly is currently taking rest at home after suffering a mild cardiac arrest earlier this month. The former India captain underwent a successful angioplasty has been advised to take some rest at home by the doctors.

Ganguly is currently taking rest at home after suffering a mild cardiac arrest earlier this month. The former India captain underwent a successful angioplasty has been advised to take some rest at home by the doctors.

Meanwhile, BCCI Jay Shah secretary also congratulated Team India and shared the news regarding the team bonus.

“The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba,” Jay Shah tweeted.

He also hailed the players resilience and grit on the tour and said they have inspired the entire nation with the performance Down Under.

He also hailed the players resilience and grit on the tour and said they have inspired the entire nation with the performance Down Under.

“#TeamIndia has redefined words like resilience, grit and determination this #BorderGavaskarTrophy. You have inspired the entire nation. Well done, @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc & the boys. Special mention to Siraj @RishabhPant17 @RealShubmanGill #Gabba #AUSvIND,” Shah wrote.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian cricket team for the historic series win on Twitter.

” We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian cricket team for the historic series win on Twitter.

" We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier, India beat Australia by three-wickets in Brisbane, which is referred to as a fortress for the hosts’ team. It was Australia’s first-ever Test defeat in Brisbane in the past 32 years as Shubman Gill (91) and Rishabh Pant (89*) outclassed their fierce bowling attack to chase down the target of 328 runs with total ease.