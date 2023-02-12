Home

IND Vs AUS: BCCI Releases Jaydev Unadkat From Indian Squad For 2nd Test To Play Ranji Trophy Final

Jaydev Unadkat (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: In order for Jaydev Unadkat to join the Saurashtra team for the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final, he has been released from India’s squad for the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Unadkat is expected to fly to Kolkata to join the Saurashtra team, which beat Karnataka in the semifinal to secure their place in the Ranji Trophy final, according to a press release from the BCCI.

The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final will be held at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Saurashtra and Bengal will face off after they defeated Madhya Pradesh, the defending champions, in the other semifinal.

NEWS – Jaydev Unadkat released from India’s squad for 2nd Test to take part in the finals of the Ranji Trophy. More details here – https://t.co/pndC6zTeKC #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8yPcvi1PQl — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2023

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Jaydev Unadkat from India’s squad for the 2nd Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” BCCI stated in their media release

“Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Mastercard Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.”

Team India defeated Australia in the first Border Gavaskar test by a massive margin of an inning and 132 runs. They’re currently leading the series 1-0 and would be headed to New Delhi for the second test starting from 17 Feb.

