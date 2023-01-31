Home

BCCI to Arrange Special Training Sessions For Rohit Sharma And Co. Ahead of 1st BGT Test at Nagpur

Ind vs Aus: With a little more than a week left for the first Test at Nagpur, reports suggest that the Indian board has arranged for special training sessions for the side.

Nagpur: Looks like the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not ready to leave any stone unturned ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavakar Trophy. With a little more than a week left for the first Test at Nagpur, reports suggest that the Indian board has arranged for special training sessions for the side. Coach Rahul Dravid is set to join the camp just after teh New Zealand series.

“Rohit and Test players will assemble in Nagpur before the series. They will have a camp under Rahul in Nagpur. He will join the team after finishing the T20 series against NewZealand. It’s a fitness camp but before playing a Test series, it will serve as a good opportunity to practice with red ball,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Indian Team will have 5 training sessions in Nagpur ahead of 1st Test vs @CricketAus. First 2 days at Old Civil Lines (Closed door nets). Last 3 days at Jamtha with centre wicket training.#INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) January 30, 2023

Rohit, Virat Kohli and a few others who are on a break after the ODIs versus New Zealand would be the first ones to join the camp. It is an important series from an Indian point of view as there is a World Test Championship final spot at stake.

India squad Australia Series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.