BCCI Unveils NEW Training Kit For Indian Cricket Team Ahead of WTC Final Against Australia
BCCI on Thursday has unveiled Indian cricket team's new training kit ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia.
London: BCCI on Thursday has unveiled Indian cricket team’s new training kit ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia, which starts from 7th June in London.
Days before the final, the first batch of Indian players have reached the United Kingdom to prepare for the Final, which will be held at the Oval. Earlier it was announced that Adidas will be the Men in Blue’s new kit sponsor and now finally, the first Adidas kit has been dropped and it has received positive reviews from the fans.
Unveiling #TeamIndia‘s new training kit 💙💙
Also, kickstarting our preparations for the #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/iULctV8zL6
— BCCI (@BCCI) May 25, 2023
The kit is light blue in colour with three-stripe design on the shoulder and sleeves, which comes in black. There are also two black patches on either side of the waist.
Here are some of the reactions from the fans:-
Argentina and Messi won World Cup with Adidas, Hope it brings same luck to India in World Cup year 🇮🇳❤️
— Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) May 25, 2023
Looks sick 🔥
— Captain (@iEatCricket) May 25, 2023
Light Blue Days Are Back @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/77ucnP0hzA
— Shailendra Mishra (@imShail_3) May 25, 2023
Same as Argentina training jersey pic.twitter.com/u7MKu6sd00
— Panks (@pankajbiswas6) May 25, 2023
This looks so cool. Can’t wait for the Jersey to drop. Adidas is the best kit sponsor Indian team could have got.
— Aman Khanna (@Khannasaahab) May 25, 2023
The second set of Indian players, which includes the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Shubman Gill will arrive after the IPL Final.
India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.
