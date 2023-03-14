Home

IND vs AUS, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Series Review: Pitch Triumphs in Riveting India vs Australia Contest

IND vs AUS, BGT 2023: Right from Nagpur to Ahmedabad, the talk, before or after the Test match, was largely about the tracks that were served out.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: When The Pitch Was The King (AFP)

New Delhi: Now that the dust is settling on another edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with India once again emerging on top, there will be few complaints from anywhere in the country about how the team fared, or about the abysmal pitches on which the series was played. Right from Nagpur to Ahmedabad, the talk, before or after the match, was largely about the tracks that were served out. While the Indian side was unapologetic, stating that they had opted for their strength – spin bowling – the irony is that this is exactly where they also ended up lacking as batters for a large part of the series. It was a series won, but not quite the way real Test fans would have liked.

While there was no doubt that the Australians self-hypnotised themselves out of the first two matches at Nagpur and Delhi, reading too much into the noise made back home about the tracks and very little into how they should play on them. But that said, the pitches were indeed diabolical enough to make things fold up in less than three days, with even the Indian top order not really conquering it, barring initially at Nagpur.

One wonders where India would have been had the later-order batters not chipped in so significantly. Axar Patel was the real star for India, irrespective of who scored how many before him. He, along with Ravindra Jadeja and on occasions Ravichandran Ashwin and even Mohammad Shami was essentially the people who kept India afloat with the bat when the top order struggled.

By the time Delhi, another minefield of a pitch, came up, the Aussies had learned their lessons the hard way, while the Indians seemed to think that all they had to do was to land up and they’d win.

They were wrong, and how.

Always a risk, playing on such pitches. Never know where one would end up at the end of two days and a few hours. As it turned out, India ended up defeated and on the defensive.

Australia were all gung-ho by the time Ahmedabad arrived, while the Indian fans were wondering if they would make it to the World Test Championship final (which the Aussies reached with the Indore win). Make no mistake, Australia were definitely on the ascendancy, more so when they realised that the Ahmedabad pitch was going to be a paradise to bat on.

This is where Ravichandran Ashwin’s quality as a spinner came to the fore.

Had it not been for his miserly spell and six-wicket haul, India could well have been chasing a 600-plus total. But with his show, and then Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill hitting big runs, the series, for the first time, saw Day 4 action. Followed by Day 5, when once again the Australians were too solid on a track that never woke from its slumber.

So, the rapid-fire four innings in two-and-a-half days (as in the first three Tests) was replaced by two-and-a-half innings in five days. When Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara got down to bowling, the mockery of a match, where records were achieved and little else, came to a whimpering end.

One wonders if this is the way to go if Test cricket has to survive. Surely there is a better mix than this, where real battles are fought and won or lost. Or is just winning at any cost the mantra?

