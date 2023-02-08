Home

The Australia series will be India captain Rohit Sharma's biggest test in red-ball cricket. Check live streaming details of IND vs AUS 1st Test.

India captain Rohit Sharma during practice session. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: India would be aiming for a kill once again when Rohit Sharma’s men take on the mighty Australians in the first of four Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts on Thursday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur. The outcome of this series will determine who qualifies for the World Test Championship final in June.

The back-to-back series defeats in their own den (2018-19 and 2020-21) have hurt Pat Cummins and his players and they certainly have revenge on its mind, even though it will be easier said than done on a pitch that promises appreciable turn from first day itself.

For Rohit, who has unfortunately missed all the Test matches or series against bigger teams either due to injuries or illness, would like to emulate his predecessor Kohli in leading the team to another World Test Championship final.

For that to happen, India will need a clear two-match victory margin and Rohit’s biggest weapon of execution will be his quartet of spinners, out of which three are supposed to play. Not to forget, his batters need to rise up to Nathan Lyon’s challenge.

On the other hand, the visitors will be missing Cameron Green and Josh Hzlwwood due to injuries. Pacer Mitchell Starc will also miss the first Test and will be available from the second game.

When and where the India vs Australia first Test match will take place?

The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start on Thursday from 9:30 AM IST at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Which channels will live telecast India vs Australia first Test match in India?

The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live telecast on Star Sports channels across India.

Where to get live streaming of India vs Australia first Test match?

Live streaming of India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscombe, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Mitchell Swepson, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc.

