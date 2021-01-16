Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 3

Well, as was predicted, it rained and after a lot of dilly-dallying – the play was abandoned due to a wet outfield on Saturday. The umpires had a couple of inspections before taking the call that play was not possible as it could cause injuries to players. Also Read - Live Cricket Score Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 2 Today's Match Live Updates Gabba, Brisbane: Play Abandoned Due to Wet Outfield

With India trailing by 307 runs and eight wickets in hand, Australia would feel they have the edge – thanks to the wicket of India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Had India not lost that wicket, they would have had their noses in front at the end of the day. Also Read - IND vs AUS 4th Test: Nathan GOAT Lyon Achieves Big Feat in Brisbane, Dismisses Rohit Sharma Most Times in Tests

There is good news, as it is predicted that on Sunday, the rain will not interrupt the match at Gabba between India and Australia as both the teams strive for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The humidity would be around 60-65 per cent. Also Read - APFC vs PRN1 Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal One Day Prime Minister's Cup 2021 Match 2: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Armed Police Force Club vs Providence 1 at Kirtipur at 9:15 AM IST January 16 Saturday

What time will the match start?

Because overs were lost on day two, the organisers will try to make up for the lost time. The game is set to start 30 minutes early, which means it will begin at 4:00 AM IST.

Update: Play on Day 2 has been abandoned due to wet outfield. Play on Day 3 will resume at 9.30AM local time. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dN2bt53lcf — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2021

Day 3 is known as the moving day in a Test match and hence the first hour could be crucial from the point of view of both sides. While Australia will look for early wickets, Rahane and Pujara would look to see off the early burst and lay the platform for a big score.

With the series locked at 1-1, the last three days could be high-quality cricket as the hosts would want to get the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy back in their cabinet.