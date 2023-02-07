Home

Smith said that Hazlewood's injury is a big loss for the Aussies but the likes of Lance Morris and Scott Boland and fill up the gap as their length and pace will suit these kind of pitches.

New Delhi: Australia star batter Steve Smith announced on Tuesday that Cameron Green is unlikely to play the 1st Test in Nagpur against India on Thursday due to a finger injury.

“He hasn’t faced even the fast bowlers so he’s very unlikely to play the 1st Test,” Smith said in the press conference.

Smith said that Hazlewood’s injury is a big loss for the Aussies but the likes of Lance Morris and Scott Boland can fill up the gap as their length and pace will suit these kind of pitches.

“(Josh) Hazelwood injury is a big loss for us, but Lance (Morris) is a good bowler, (Scott) Boland has been good. His natural length will suit these kind of pitches. Lance obviously has a pace in the air,” he added.

India are the most successful side in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 10 titles. Australia last won a Test Series against India was way back in 2004. The Men in Blue need at least three victories to book their spot for the World Test Championship Final.

Australia Test squad for tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

India Squad For Two Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

