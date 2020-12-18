After poor show from Australia batsmen on Day 2, captain Tim Paine claims that it is not easy to pick up the pink ball as it takes time to adjust. However, Paine was the top-scorer for Australia in the first innings with unbeaten 73 off 99 balls but rest of the batsmen failed to step up on the occasion as his team was out for 191 on the Day 2 of the Day/Night Contest. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020 | "Prithvi Shaw Might be Missing Next Test Match": Zaheer Khan

Paine gave credit to India’s fast bowling unit but said the pink ball was another factor which hurt Australian batsmen. Also Read - Live Match Streaming India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Streaming Live Cricket Match

“Yes, definitely the quality of the fast bowling is exceptional. Pink ball that is probably another factor. It takes time to adjust and it is not as easy to pick up and I will tell you, it is harder for the player,” said Paine at a press conference. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Ravichandran Ashwin And Co. Star as India Take 62-Run Lead Against Australia in Adelaide

The Aussie captain admitted that it was not their best performance as Indian bowlers put them under pressure and the batsmen failed to build any partnerships.

“Yes, (it is) certainly not our best performance but credit to them. They (India) bowled really well, put us under pressure, we just could not get any momentum or any partnerships together, we couldn’t quite do that today, but our top order has done a good job for a fair while now.”

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sent the Australian openers back in pavilion early, while the rest of the work was done by ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who dismantled the hosts middle-order. Ashwin picked four wickets, which included the crucial one of Steve Smith.

Paine is confident of his bowlers to put the team back in the game. The skipper said that he is hopeful that the bowling unit will keep India’s score as low as possible.

“At the end of the day, we have got to chase, we know it is going to be a challenge, the quality of bowling is exceptional, anything can happen tomorrow.

“We know our fast-bowling attack and Nathon Lyon, we thought his first 10 overs yesterday created a number of chances.

“We have got the ability to take quick wickets, and obviously we will try and do that tomorrow, keep the scoreboard under control and hopefully one of our great bowlers has bit of run-on and somewhat momentum and I think and hopefully keep that score as low as possible.”

Paine further talked about the decision to use Pat Cummins early in the second innings of India, which worked in their favour as the pacer sent Prithvi Shaw dismissed him early.

“That decision was made (to open with Cummins), I feel like most of this game, which has been unusual for pink ball, it hasn’t really swung, it has been nip of that swing and Patty has been our best in that.

“Basically he isn’t a huge swinger of the ball, but he nips it more of the seam both ways. Starcy (Mitchell Starc) under lights with his pace from his height, it is very difficult to pick up anyways. So, Josh was happy with that (decision) and he will playing a big role for us tomorrow,” Paine concluded.