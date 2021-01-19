Cheteshwar Pujara survived a close call on the final day of the fourth and final day at Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday has sparked a controversy. In the 18th over of the Indian innings, Pujara came down the track and offered no shot to Nathan Lyon. There was a huge appeal and the umpire did not raise his finger. Convinced that it was out, the Australians went for the DRS. Also Read - LIVE CRICKET SCORE Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5 Today's Match Live Updates Gabba, Brisbane: Pujara, Gill Solid After Rohit Dismissal
The replay showed that it was clipping the top of the leg stump, but Pujara survived as it was the umpire’s call. Once again, the umpire’s call has stirred controversy: Also Read - Brisbane Weather Forecast For 4th Test Day 4: Rain to Play Spoilsport During India-Australia at Gabba, Start Time
Umpire’s Call Rule:
If a batsman is adjudged leg-before and it is reviewed, then the third umpire has to uphold the on-field decision if replays show half the ball hitting an area that includes the outside of off and leg stumps. In other words, at least 50 per cent of the ball should be hitting any part of a stump.
At the time of filing the copy, India is 55 for one. Pat Cummins got India opener, Rohit Sharma, inside the first 30 minutes of the first session of the final day. Pujara would hold the key if India wants to save the Test and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.