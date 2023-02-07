Home

Sports

Cricket Australia Shares First Picture of Nagpur Pitch Ahead of First Test

Cricket Australia Shares First Picture of Nagpur Pitch Ahead of First Test

Star batter Steve Smith admitted that India is a difficult place to win a Test match, let alone a series.

Cricket Australia Shares First Picture of Nagpur Pitch Ahead of First Test. (Image: Twitter)

Nagpur: Just two days left for the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and Cricket Australia have revealed first pictures of the Nagpur pitch ahead of Thursday’s big clash on Tuesday.

‘An early look at the Nagpur pitch’, cricket.com.au, a division of Cricket Australia shared on their twitter handle.

You may like to read

By looking at the pitch, it is very clear that with no grass, this surface can turn out to be rank turner. India at home always go for spinning track and with Ravi Ashwin in their artillery, we might see the track spinning from the 1st session itself.

“We want to maximise our advantage and prepare turners. Spinners are our biggest strength and we should give them the best conditions to bowl and get wickets,” a source in the team told Indian Express.

Star batter Steve Smith admitted that India is a difficult place to win a Test match, let alone a series.

“If we are able to topple that mountain, that would be huge. I think if we can win in India, that would be bigger than an Ashes series,” he said.

Australia Test squad for tour of India: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

India Squad For Two Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.