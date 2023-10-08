Home

Who Is Jarvo? Infamous Sport Prankster Who Breached Cricket World Cup 2023 Security In IND Vs AUS Tie

Jarvo is a British YouTuber and his real name is Daniel Jarvis. The Englishman is known for his act of breaching securities in international games.

Jarvo is being escorted by the security (L) and Virat Kohli speaks with the Englishman in Chennai. (Image: X)

Chennai: Infamous sport prankster Jarvo was in the spotlight once again on Sunday when the British national breached the security at the MA Chidambaram stadium just before the start of India’s Cricket World Cup 2023 opener against Australia. Soon after the National Anthem of both teams ended, Jarvo entered the stadium before being taken out of the field of play by the security.

Sporting an India jersey, the Englishman was wearing No.69 on his back. Even, former India captain Virat Kohli came running and spoke briefly with Jarvo (probably asking him to leave quickly). The International Cricket Council (ICC) took note of the incident and banned him from attending any more World Cup matches.

It is still unknown how Jarvo managed to breach security in a match of such high intensity between two big heavyweights India and Australia.

Who Is Jarvo?

Jarvo’s real name Daniel Jarvis and is a popular British YouTuber, known for invading pitches of top-level cricket and football matches. He goes by the Twitter name of @BMWjarvo and his bio describes him as a Comedian, Film Maker and prankstar.

Jarvo first came into the limelight in 2021 when he disrupted the Test matches during India’s tour of England. He entered a cricket pitch for the first time in the second Test match wearing an Indian jersey and simply walked with the visiting players.

Days later, the middle-aged man once again entered the pitch in another Test match, this time in a full cricket gear including a helmet, pad and gloves. The security staff once again escorted him out.

While this was all healthy, Jarvo claimed to fame when he claimed to be behind the porn noises during a FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers, which left legendary Gary Linekar red-faced, who was in the commentary panel for BBC.

The incident took place just after the BBC programme began and continued for about good 10 minutes, putting the crowd in embarrassment.

