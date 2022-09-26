Hyderabad: Former South African pacer Dale Steyn has shared the dressing-room with Virat Kohli during his stint at the Royal Challengers Bangalore and has also played against him. It is no secret that Steyn follows Indian cricket and hence when he tweeted, ‘Someone’s Hitting Some Form’ after Kohli hit a brilliant 63 off 48 balls – it was special. It was an important knock for the ex-India captain with the T20 World Cup coming up next month in Australia. What was interesting was the fact that Steyn did not even use Kohli’s name in his post. Steyn’s tweet read: “Someone’s hitting some form just before the WC…”Also Read - Rohit Sharma Highlights Improvement on Death Bowling After India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 Over Australia

Someone’s hitting some form just before the WC… — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 25, 2022

"I got off to a good start then I had to take down Zampa because he's an important bowler through the middle. When Surya started hitting it like that, I kinda looked at the dug-out as well. Rohit and Rahul bhai both told me, 'you can just keep batting on' because Surya was striking it that well," Kohli said after India beat Australia by six wickets in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, with the six-wicket win over Australia in a last-over thriller on Sunday in the third T20I match played at Hyderabad, Team India achieved yet another milestone apart from clinching the series 2-1. With this win, India has broken the world record for most victories in T20I cricket in a calendar year. The victory in the third T20I against Australia on Sunday was India’s 21st victory in T20Is in 2022. The previous world record was held by Pakistan, who won 20 T20I matches in 2021. India has won 10 T20Is on their home soil this year.