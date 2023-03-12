Home

IND Vs AUS: David Warner Heaps High Praise For Virat Kohli, Says ‘They Say Don’t Write Off Champions’

Virat Kohli scored a Test century after 1205 days. His last hundred in whites came against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Virat Kohli and David Warner. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs AUS: David Warner has always stood up for Virat Kohli, be it during the former India skipper’s tough phase or at his top form. The star Australia batter on Sunday batted for for Kohli after the Indian notched up his 75th international hundred and his 28th in Test.

Soon after Kohli reached the milestone, Warner posted a picture of Kohli on his Instagram with a caption, “They say don’t write off champions!!!” potentially hitting back at the trolls for criticising the Indian’s poor form in the longest format of the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Riding on Kohli’s 186, India ended their first innings at 571 in reply to Australia’s 480 in the first innings. At stumps on the fourth day, Australia were 3/0 in their second essay with Matthew Kuhnemann (0 batting) and Travis Head (3 batting) seeing through in the final session.

Australia are behind by 88 runs. Kohli’s knock came in 364 balls that was studded with 15 hits to the fence. Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat for India due to a lower back pain.

Warner, who played the first two Tests against India in the ongoing series, was ruled out from third and fourth games due to an injury.

