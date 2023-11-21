By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND Vs AUS: David Warner Pulls Out Of T20I Series Against India, Aaron Hardie Comes As Replacement
David Warner was Australia's leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup 2023 with 535 runs at an average of 48.63.
New Delhi: Two days after winning the ODI World Cup 2023, Australia’s David Warner pulled out of the five-match T20I series against India, which starts on November 23 in Visakhapatnam. All-rounder Aaron Hardie replaced Warner in the Australian side. “Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign,” Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.
