IND Vs AUS: David Warner Pulls Out Of T20I Series Against India, Aaron Hardie Comes As Replacement

David Warner was Australia's leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup 2023 with 535 runs at an average of 48.63.

David Warner celebrates ODI World Cup 2023 win with Australian teammates. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Two days after winning the ODI World Cup 2023, Australia’s David Warner pulled out of the five-match T20I series against India, which starts on November 23 in Visakhapatnam. All-rounder Aaron Hardie replaced Warner in the Australian side. “Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign,” Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.

