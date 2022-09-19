Mohali: After a disappointing Asia Cup campaign, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will host Australia in a three-match T20I series starting tomorrow (September 20) at Mohali. This would be looked at as a good opportunity to get the confidence back ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup in Australia. The Indian team has already been picked for the marquee event and it is pretty much the same side that takes on Australia tomorrow. Mohammed Shami, who was picked, has been replaced by Umesh Yadav after the senior pacer contracted Covid.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs Australia, Mohali: Virat Kohli at No. 3; Toss-up Between Rishabh Pant-Dinesh Karthik

So, who are the players that may miss out on making playing XI in the T20I opener? Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Reply to Journalist's Long Question is Super Hilarious. Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Deepak Hooda: Despite some good knocks recently, it is difficult for Hooda to find a spot in the XI. Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik would be eyeing spots that Hooda would have competed for. Later in the series, Hooda may get an opportunity but it is unlikely to happen in the T20I opener. Also Read - Harshal Patel Thanks Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma For Being Supportive

Umesh Yadav: With Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar there, it is highly unlikely that Umesh Yadav – despite a good IPL season – will get an opportunity at Mohali. He has come in as Mohammed Shami’s replacement.

Ravi Ashwin: With Yuzvendra Chahal certainly in the playing XI as the specialist spinner and Axar Patel likely to take Ravindra Jadeja’s spot – thanks to his abilities with the bat- Ashwin may have to sit out.

India squad for the Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.