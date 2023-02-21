Home

Dinesh Karthik Reflects on KL Rahul’s Lean Patch, Says I Shed a Tear or Two

"This is a professional world, you've got to deal with those sorrowful moments but as a player when I look at what he has gone through''- Dinesh Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik Reflects on KL Rahul's Lean Patch, Says I Shed a Tear or Two. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: KL Rahul’s form with the bat has been a point of concern in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series and his form in particular in the longest format of the game has not been worthwhile. The LSG captain has been heavily criticised by the fans for his poor show and during his tough time, his India teammate Dinesh Karthik can actually feel the pain, someone who has had a similar phase before.

“He also knows for a fact that if he’s going to be dropped for the next match, which is pretty much an eventuality, it is not because of the one innings, it is because of what has transpired in the last five-six Test matches. He is a class player. He is very good in all formats. At this point, I don’t think it’s the technique, it’s what is happening between the ears. He might need some time away from the game. Come back fresh for the ODIs,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

He revealed that tough times like this has also broken him down. As a professional everyone will have to go through sorrowful moments.

“This is a professional world, you’ve got to deal with those sorrowful moments but as a player when I look at what he has gone through. When you get out that way knowing very well this could have been your last innings. It has happened to me when you go into the dressing room, quietly walk into the toilet, and shed a tear or two. It’s not a nice feeling because there’s not much you can do,” he said.

“Temporarily for the moment, I will have to go with Shubman Gill. He batted beautifully. There will be just one change in the India XI (for the third Test). I felt bad for KL Rahul. He has been under the scanner. But One thing is for sure, KL will come back strongly and when he does, there are not too many right-handed batters who can match him with the quality and range of shots,” he further added.

