  • Home
  • Sports
  • Dinesh Karthik to Replace Rishabh Pant For BGT? Veteran Cricketer’s VIRAL Tweet Sparks Speculation

Dinesh Karthik to Replace Rishabh Pant For BGT? Veteran Cricketer’s VIRAL Tweet Sparks Speculation

Ind vs Aus: Recalling having made his debut against Australia years ago, Karthik took to Twitter and wrote on Twitter that he would be doing it again.

Updated: February 2, 2023 1:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Dinesh Karthik, Dinesh Karthik news, Dinesh Karthik age, Dinesh Karthik updates, Dinesh Karthik runs, Dinesh Karthik records, Dinesh Karthik ipl, Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant news, Rishabh Pant age, Rishabh Pant injury, Rishabh Pant runs, Rishabh Pant records, Ind vs Aus, India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Cricket News, Ind vs Aus squads, Ind vs Aus schedule, Border-Gavaskar Trophy schedule
Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant @ Twitter

Nagpur: Dinesh Karthik, who is set to set to be a part of the commentary team during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, teased fans on Thursday with a tweet. The 37-year-old was part of the T20I squad for the World Cup in Australia last year. Recalling having made his debut against Australia years ago, Karthik took to Twitter and wrote on Twitter that he would be doing it again. His tweet read: “Made my Test debut in India against Australia… Well…It’s happening again!

Also Read:

Here is the tweet that is creating a lot of buzz already:

Here is how fans reacted to Karthik’s tweet:

Rishabh Pant, who picked up an injury after he met with a car accident, will not be a part of the BGT. KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeepers in the Indian squad for the series.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 2, 2023 12:58 PM IST

Updated Date: February 2, 2023 1:03 PM IST