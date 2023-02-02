Home

Dinesh Karthik to Replace Rishabh Pant For BGT? Veteran Cricketer’s VIRAL Tweet Sparks Speculation

Ind vs Aus: Recalling having made his debut against Australia years ago, Karthik took to Twitter and wrote on Twitter that he would be doing it again.

Dinesh Karthik with Rishabh Pant @ Twitter

Nagpur: Dinesh Karthik, who is set to set to be a part of the commentary team during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, teased fans on Thursday with a tweet. The 37-year-old was part of the T20I squad for the World Cup in Australia last year. Recalling having made his debut against Australia years ago, Karthik took to Twitter and wrote on Twitter that he would be doing it again. His tweet read: “Made my Test debut in India against Australia… Well…It’s happening again!

Here is the tweet that is creating a lot of buzz already:

Made my Test debut in India against Australia…

Well…It’s happening again! ☺️ #Excited #INDvAUS — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 2, 2023

Here is how fans reacted to Karthik’s tweet:

Bg trophy commentator — Kanak 🇮🇳 (@MahorKanak) February 2, 2023

Destiny keeps testing you & giving you chances and you have been proving it every time champ.

For now and future, Good luck DK 🤞🤞 — dixarth (@dixarth) February 2, 2023

Like to see you in test but very difficult to happen..as of now. — Senthil Prakash (@dcc02b755a23482) February 2, 2023

Rishabh Pant, who picked up an injury after he met with a car accident, will not be a part of the BGT. KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeepers in the Indian squad for the series.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat