‘Done Job for Second Time,’ Matthew Hayden Take dig At Umpire During Arshdeep Singh’s Final In 5th T20I

Matthew Hayden took a dig at the on-field umpire during the fifth T20I match of the series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Nathan Ellis hits the ball towards the non-striker's end, and it hit the umpire's right leg after taking a deflection off the Indian pacer's right hand. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australian legendary opener Matthew Hayden took a dig at the on-field umpire during the fifth T20I match of the series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Hayden was in the commentary box and was not happy with the mistakes made by the on-field umpires. The former Australian opener also said that the umpire had done his job.

The incident took place when left-arm Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was bowling the 20th over of the match during the run-chase. With just 10 runs needed, Arshdeep bowled a bouncer to Australian skipper Matthew Wade, and the umpire didn’t give a wide. Skipper Wade was frustrated, as the replays showed that the ball was passing over him.

“You can see why he is upset; that’s definitely a wide. Way over his head. It has to be about his position as well. He was standing up on that ball, and it was still over his head, ” Matthew Hayden said on Jio Cinema.

In the same over of Arshdeep’s, another incident happened when the batter Nathan Ellis smashed the ball towards the non-striker’s end, and it hit the umpire’s right leg after taking a deflection off the Indian pacer’s right hand. On this, Hayden said “The umpire has done his job for the second time this over. Have a look at this. This time, it’s the one in front, not on square. They are tag-teaming here.”

The bowling attack dominated the game and helped India beat Australia by 6 runs in the fifth T20I match. Following their win in Bengaluru, the young side secured the series by 4-1.

On the other hand, pacers Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh led the Indian attack after they bagged three and two wickets, respectively. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets in his four-over spell. While left-arm spinner Axar Patel took one wicket.

Following the six-wicket win in the fifth T20I match, the Indian side became the second team to clinch the most wins against a team in the 20-over format. The Indian cricket team has defeated Australia 19 times.

“I thought we bowled relatively well. Disappointing the last five or six overs (with the bat). There’s always a temptation to promote (himself), especially against the spinners. My job is to get the team home in situations like tonight We have played some good cricket. McDermott has bounced back. You don’t get harder conditions than this,” Australian skipper Matthew Wade said after the match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.