Gautam Gambhir believes Team India has a chance to beat Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the first two matches. Australia outclassed India in the opening Test in Adelaide but the visitors bounced back at MCG and registered a memorable win.

Australia batting unit has faced a lot of scrutiny in this series as they have failed to get past 200 in Adelaide and Melbourne.

Gambhir claims that Australia have the weakest batting line-up among the top four teams in the world.

“We have a chance against Australia. If you look at the top four batting line-up of the world, I think it’s the weakest batting line-up. England is better than Australia, New Zealand is better than Australia and India is much better than Australia,” Gambhir told ANI.

Team India is missing their key fast bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav due to injury concerns. Gambhir feels that there would have been no answers from Australia’s batting unit if India’s main attack comprising Shami, Ishant and Umesh were fit.

“I haven’t seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life. So, vulnerability is there. They haven’t played India’s main attack. If Shami, Ishant, and Umesh Yadav were fit then there would have been no reply from the Australians. So, there is a big possibility and chance that we can win this series,” he added.

The former India cricket further said that visitors should capitalize on the vulnerability in Australia’s batting line-up to clinch the series.

“It’s a big opportunity and chance for the Indian team to beat Australia in Australia again because I don’t think this kind of vulnerability was ever seen in the hosts’ batting line-up. They are under pressure,” he further said.

On the Day 1 of Sydney Test, Australia posted 166/2 on the scoreboard at stumps. The premier batting duo Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are in the middle for Australia with the scores od 67* and 31* respectively. Indian bowlers failed to capitalize on the rain-hit Day 1 after getting early wickets.