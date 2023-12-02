By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction 5th T20I: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia 5th T20I at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction 5th T20I: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs AUS, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian cricket team will take on Matthew Wade-led Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on December 3. The hosts have already secured the series 3-1 after their win in the fourth T20I. On the other hand, the Aussies would be looking forward to ending the series with a win in the final match against the Men in Blue.
IND vs AUS T20I Head To Head
India and Australia have faced each other 30 times in the history of T20I internationals. In the 30 times, the two sides have faced each other, the Aussies have been victorious 11 times and the Men in Blue have won the other 18 games with one game ending in no result.
Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs AUS Dream11 Team:
Wicket-keeper: I Kishan(c), M Wade
Batters: T Head, S Yadav, Y Jaiswal(vc), R Gaikwad
All-rounders: A Hardie
Bowlers: N Ellis, R Bishnoi, A Singh, J Behrendorff
IND vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
Australia: Travis Head, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.
Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube
Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe
