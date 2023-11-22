Home

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia 1st T20I at ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs AUS, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

India vs Australia, 1st T20I Dream11. (Twitter X)

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: After a heart-breaking loss in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final, India resume their international duty against the defending ODI Champions, Australia in the 5-match T20I series. The 1st T20I will be held at AC-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam and the Men in Blue will be lead by Suryakumar Yadav as big guns in Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are rested for this series. Australia have also given a rest to most of their players and Matthew Wade will be leading the side in the shorter-format series.

IND vs AUS Head To Head

India and Australia have faced each other 26 times in the history of T20I internationals. In the 26 times, the two sides have faced each other, the Aussies have been victorious 10 times and the Men in Blue have won the other 15 games with one game ending in no result.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs AUS Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Ishan Kishan (VC)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head (C), Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs AUS: Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

IND vs AUS Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

