IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia 3rd T20I at Barsapara Stadium Guwahati

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian Cricket Team is set to compete against Matthew Wade-led Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, on November 28. The hosts are currently in a 2-0 lead in the series and would like to claim the series with one more win. However, it is a crucial game for the Aussies as they need to win the series in order to stay alive in the series. The Men in Blue had a dominant outing with both bat and bowl but their bowling line-up still need to work as there have been moments, India almost lost the game because of it.

IND vs AUS T20I Head To Head

India and Australia have faced each other 28 times in the history of T20I internationals. In the 28 times, the two sides have faced each other, the Aussies have been victorious 10 times and the Men in Blue have won the other 17 games with one game ending in no result.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs AUS Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Matthew Wade

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head(c), Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell(c), Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

Australia Probable XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Squads

India: Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

Australia: David Warner, Steve Smith, Tim David, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Wade (c)(wk), Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

