IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction 4th T20I: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia 4th T20I at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction 4th T20I

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led team India will lock horns against Australia for the 4th T20I of the ongoing bilateral series which will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur on Friday. Team India is currently leading in the series by 2-1 and now they are just a win away from their series victory. On the other hand, Australia need to win all the matches from here to win the series against the hosts. IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction 4th T20I: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs AUS, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

IND vs AUS T20I Head To Head

India and Australia have faced each other 29 times in the history of T20I internationals. In the 29 times, the two sides have faced each other, the Aussies have been victorious 11 times and the Men in Blue have won the other 17 games with one game ending in no result.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs AUS Dream11 Team:

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan(c), M Wade

Batters: T Head, S Yadav, Y Jaiswal(vc), R Gaikwad

All-rounders: A Hardie

Bowlers: N Ellis, R Bishnoi, A Singh, J Behrendorff

IND vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Travis Head, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(w/c), Tim David, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe

