Home

Sports

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs AUS, Australia Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

India vs Australia (credit: Twitter)

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will face Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. The Men in Blue are the only undefeated side in the tournament and the Aussies are on an 8-match win streak after losing their first two matches. Both teams will try their best to add another prestigious title to their trophy cabinet.

Trending Now

IND vs AUS Head To Head

India and Australia have faced each other 13 times in the history of the ODI World Cups. In the 13 times, the two sides have faced each other, the Aussies have been victorious 8 times and the Men in Blue have won the other 5 games.

You may like to read

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs AUS Dream11 Team:

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: David Warner, Virat Kohli(C), Travis Head, Rohit Sharma (VC)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.