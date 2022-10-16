IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probale Playing 11s For Today’s India vs Australia T20 WC Warm-up Match at Gabba, Brisbane at 9:30 AM IST October 17 MondayAlso Read - T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami Hits The Ground Running As Virat Kohli Faces Him In This Viral Video, Watch

In the warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, India and Australia will square off against each other at The Gabba, Brisbane at 9:30 AM IST October 17 Monday. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Recalls 2007, Aims To Emulate Dhoni As T20 World Cup winner

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs AUS Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Also Read - Wasim Jaffer Shares 'Kota Factory' Meme In Response To Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam Bromance

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between India and Australia will take place at 9 AM IST – October 16.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Matthew Wade, David Warner (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya (C), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

IND vs AUS Squads

India Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka

Australia Squad: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, Lohandre Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Divan la Cock

Check Dream11 Prediction / IND Dream11 Team/ AUS Dream11 Team / India Dream11 Team Prediction / Australia Dream11 Team Prediction / Dream11 Guru Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022 / Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.