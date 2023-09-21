Home

Sports

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Tips India vs Australia Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Cricket Game in Mohali, at 1.30 PM IST At September 22, Friday

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Tips India vs Australia Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Cricket Game in Mohali, at 1.30 PM IST At September 22, Friday

Here is the IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs AUS Playing 11s India vs Australia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Australia.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI Fantasy Tips India vs Australia Match: Shreyas Iyer’s dodgy match-fitness will be put to ultimate test while Suryakumar Yadav’s desperation to alter a dismal ODI record adds a fascinating sub-text to India’s three-game series against Australia, which also serves as final dress rehearsal before the World Cup, beginning next month. With pillars of Indian batting – skipper Rohit Sharma and the brilliant Virat Kohli — resting for the first two games along with lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav and premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya, it will be head coach Rahul Dravid’s final chance to assess his bench strength. The two Mumbai batters – both very different players from each other — are fighting their own little battles to be a part of the most important tournament of their lives. The 28-year-old Iyer hasn’t played much cricket in last six months due to stress fracture surgery. A stiff back just before an Asia Cup match against Pakistan raised questions about his fitness. Here is the IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs AUS Playing 11s India vs Australia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Australia.

Trending Now

TOSS: The Australia tour of India 2023 1st ODI match toss between India and Australia will take place at 1 PM (IST) – on September 22 Friday.

You may like to read

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team

Keepers – KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (vc), Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammad Siraj.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES