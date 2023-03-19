Home

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of India Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, YSR cricket Stadium 1:30 PM IST March 19, Sunday

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Dream11 Guru Tips and Ind vs Aus Dream11 Team Prediction, Ind vs Aus Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd ODI game, Ind vs Aus Probable XIs - 2nd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips - 2nd ODI. Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At YSR Stadium 1.30 PM IST March 19 Sunday.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Hints, All You Need To Know

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today India vs Australia ODI Match At YSR Stadium 1.30 PM IST March 19 Sunday.

The stage is set for the 2nd ODI between India and Australia. The confident Indian side will be determined to win the 2nd ODI and seal the series. Rohit Sharma will return for the Indian side as they take on the Aussies after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Things will not be easy for the Australian side as this will be the must-win game for them to save the ODI series. The guest has already lost the Border- Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with a scoreline of 2-1.

TOSS – The Australia Tour Of India match toss between India vs Australia will take place at 1:00 PM IST

Time – 1:30 PM IST, March 19, Sunday.

Venue- YSR cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli(vc), S Smith, S Gill

All-rounders: R Jadeja (C), H Pandya, C Green

Bowlers: M Starc, M Shami, M Siraj

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur

Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

