IND vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Australia vs India Day-Night Test

India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction Australia vs India Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs AUS at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide: A peerless Virat Kohli and his ‘fearless’ India would look to make perfect choices before unleashing their might on an Australian team which is ready for revenge but not exactly in ‘pink of health’ ahead of the first Day-Night Test starting in Adelaide on Thursday. Even in 2020, there couldn’t have been a more appropriate catch-line for a series where Kohli’s magnificence meets its match in Steve Smith’s manic consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara’s doggedness challenged by a much younger Marnus Labuschagne, ready to show the world that he isn’t a one-season wonder. All this would be under lights at the Adelaide Oval. Also Read - GG vs JS Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20 FINAL: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions T20 Match at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 7 PM IST December 16 Wednesday

And then there are those mean fast men on both sides aiming to instill the fear of pink ball in twilight zone, creating all sorts of doubts in the batsmen’s minds. A Josh Hazlewood versus Mohammed Shami will be as enticing a sub-plot as Jasprit Bumrah bowling those yorkers in reply to Pat Cummins’ barrage of bouncers. With a workhorse like Ishant Sharma missing from Indian ranks and the enforcer David Warner absent in the Australian line-up, the teams are evenly placed in terms of strength. However, there will certainly be some distinct home advantage for Australia along with the experience of playing more Day/Night Tests. A day-night Test match has its own little grammar where batsmen are expected to attack in the first session while bowlers are at their peak once the sun sets, allowing the pink kookaburra to pick its pace up. Also Read - DUB vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 - T20 2020 Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dubai vs ECB Blues T20 at ICC Academy, Dubai at 6:30 PM IST December 16 Wednesday

TOSS: The 1st Test match toss between India vs Australia will take place at 9 AM (IST) – December 17, Thursday. Also Read - Virat Kohli Calls Himself 'Representation of New India' Ahead of Day-Night Test Between India And Australia in Adelaide

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

IND vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazelwood, Mohammed Shami

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head or Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C/wk), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

India Confirmed XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs AUS SQUADS

Australia: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kuldeep Yadav.

