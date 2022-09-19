IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 1st T20I

The Indian cricket team will continue their search for an ideal playing XI before the all-important Men’s T20 World Cup when they take on a well-balanced Australian side in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, here on Tuesday. India’s lacklustre campaign at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 had raised some serious questions but the selectors have picked up almost the same squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Punjab Stadium, Mohali 7:30 PM IST September 20, Tuesday. Here is the India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs AUS Probable XIs India vs Australia T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Australia T20.Also Read - Aaron Finch Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of 1st T20I at Mohali

TOSS: India vs Australia T20I match toss will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – on September 20 Tuesday. Also Read - Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav to R. Ashwin; Players Who May Not Feature in India's Playing XI During 1st T20I

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs Australia, Mohali: Virat Kohli at No. 3; Toss-up Between Rishabh Pant-Dinesh Karthik

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association, Mohali

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steven Smith, Suryakumar Yadav(VC)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya(C)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Tim David, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.