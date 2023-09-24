Home

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 2nd ODI Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Match at Holkar Stadium in Indore, at 1.30 PM IST At September 24, Sunday

Here is the IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs AUS Playing 11s India vs Australia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Australia.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 2nd ODI Match: Here is the IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs AUS Playing 11s India vs Australia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Academic – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Australia.

TOSS: The Australia tour of India 2023 2nd ODI match toss between India and Australia will take place at 1 PM (IST) – on September 24 Sunday.

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul(vc)

Batters: Shubman Gill, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

