IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 3rd T20I, Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Here is the India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd T20I game, IND vs AUS Probable XIs India vs Australia T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Australia T20.

TOSS: India vs Australia T20I match toss will take place at 6:30 PM (IST) – on September 25 Sunday. Also Read - Virat Kohli or KL Rahul - Who Should Open With Captain Rohit Sharma? Ravi Shastri Answers BIG Question Ahead of T20 WC

Time: 7:00 PM IST. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Heaps MASSIVE Praise For Captain Rohit Sharma After Ind Beat Aus in 2nd T20I at Nagpur

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team

Matthew Wade, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc), Cameron Green (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah,

Captain: Cameron Green, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

IND vs AUS Probable XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.