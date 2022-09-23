IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Both India and Australia had started the current three-match T20I series with the intention of finding the right combination for the upcoming T20 World Cup. But after the first match at Mohali, the Indians reached Nagpur for the second T20 encounter with more headaches and unanswered questions rather than solutions. Going into the opening match, the Indian team management wanted some more inputs on the opening and middle order batting and the quick bowling options as senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah is still not ready to play while senior bowler Mohd Shami had to withdraw from the series due to a Covid positive test before the start of the series. Here is the India vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction 2nd T20I game, IND vs AUS Probable XIs India vs Australia T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs Australia T20.Also Read - IND vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I Online And On TV

TOSS: India vs Australia T20I match toss will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – on September 23 Friday. Also Read - Nagpur Weather Forecast, India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Robin Uthappa Reacts on Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik's Chemistry During 1st T20I at Mohali Between IND-AUS

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association, Mohali

IND vs AUS Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mathew Wade

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Steve Smith, KL Rahul (C)

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green, Axar Patel

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel.

IND vs AUS Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav/ Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.